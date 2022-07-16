Full undercard for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna lightweight fight

The lightweight division tops a Golden Boy card on Saturday evening, but there are some notable fights up and down the DAZN event. The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get started just after 11 p.m.

The main event does not feature a title bout, but it will see Ryan Garcia putting his current lightweight momentum on the line against Javier Fortuna. Garcia was inactive for 15 months before securing an April decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe. The lightweight contender is looking to secure a title bout against Tank Davis after this, but will need to get past the tough Fortuna. Although Fortuna lost a tough fight to JoJo Diaz last year, he is coming off a first round knockout of Rafael Hernandez this past February. Garcia is a -1200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The card also includes a junior lightweight eliminator bout between Lamont Roach and Angel Rodriguez. Roach is a -900 favorite to win and the two fighters look to secure a shot at champion Roger Gutierrez with a win. That is the only other fight on the card with odds at the moment, but there is a title fight on the main card. Alexis Rocha and Luis Alberto Veron face off for the vacant WBO NABO welterweight title.

Full Card for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna