Pick on the Moneyline for White Sox-Twins on Saturday

The road back from injury has not been a smooth one for Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn as he looks to get his season going in the right direction on Saturday in Minnesota against the Twins.

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins (-115, 9)

Lynn has allowed at least three runs in five of his six starts after missing first two plus months of the season rehabbing from injury, with opponents hitting a .297 off of him and registering a 6.97 ERA.

The Twins counter with a starter who has also had his issues this season in veteran Dylan Bundy, who’s home and road splits are some of the most drastic in the league.

Bundy has allowed one run or fewer in four his five starts in Minnesota this season, posting a 2.10 ERA overall while registering a 6.02 ERA on the road and overall has had good command with 1.9 walks per nine innings.

The White Sox have the league’s top batting average in the road, but also rank 26th in home runs on a per at-bay basis while the Twins and in the field are 26th in errors per game.

The Twins have a lower bullpen ERA and having already lit up Lance Lynn once in July, getting five runs off of him in his last start against Minnesota, the Twins we’ll continue Lynn’s rough season.

The Play: Twins -115

