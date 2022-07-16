VSiN Top Stories for Saturday, July 15

Follow The Money Wins First-Ever Baseball Betting Pentathlon

Congratulations are in order for Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard, the winners of the VSiN Baseball Betting Pentathlon. The drama came right down to the final inning of the final game, as Rush Hour host Danny Burke suffered a potentially brutal bad beat, though we’ll never know if Brandon Belt would have knocked in a run or not. The Giants pinch hit for Belt with the bases loaded late in the game when Danny needed a Belt RBI to win.

We appreciate all of the engagement from our listeners and how much our hosts and participants got into the action. We’ll do this again sometime soon.

Mitch and Pauly celebrated their win on Friday’s edition of Follow The Money: WATCH HERE

Shaun King and Tim Murray react to their final bet going down on The Night Cap: WATCH HERE

What To Bet On This Weekend

UFC, golf and NASCAR come your way this weekend. Our hosts and experts have looked at the action from all sides and have plenty of picks and predictions for you to consider.

UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez

What a solid fight card we’ve got from top to bottom coming up on Saturday in New York. Ortega vs. Rodriguez is a strong main event for a Fight Night card and several other exciting matches are on the docket. Our experts shared plenty of great thoughts on the action.

Lou Finocchiaro: Best bets from Lou for Ortega vs. Rodriguez and Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate. READ MORE

First Strike Podcast: The full edition of First Strike is here, as host Dave Ross welcomed top MMA analysts Jordan Sherwood, Kevin Iole, Lou Finocchiaro and James Lynch to the show for best bets and fight insights. LISTEN HERE

Kannon: British Open Round 3 Analysis

Players have been cut and the leaderboard is taking shape as Saturday rounds take place across the pond. Here’s what Brady had to say about third-round action. READ MORE

Wes Reynolds: Course info, recent form stats, the most important stats at St. Andrews to keep in mind as the tournament plays out. READ MORE

NASCAR at New Hampshire

Can you believe that there are only seven races left in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season? The Ambetter 301 is Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and drivers like Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick are seeking their first wins of the season.

VSiN NASCAR Hub: Steve Makinen’s simulation results and all you need to know for this weekend’s race, including driver power ratings, year-to-date performance and more. GO HERE

Gone Racin’ Podcast: Jeff Motley and Wyatt Tomchek recorded the latest edition of the Gone Racin’ podcast with their thoughts and best bets for New Hampshire. LISTEN HERE

Use VSiN Tools and “How To” Content to Become a Better Bettor

There are so many ways to win in this business and we have a lot of different handicapping styles and mindsets from our writers to hosts to trusted guests and everybody in between. Have you ever taken a look around the VSiN website to see all of the helpful betting tools and the topics to help you cash more tickets? It is a little bit slower this time of year, so the next couple of months give readers a great chance to see everything that we have to offer.

Like Josh Appelbaum’s “Sports Betting 101” series with topics, tips and advice on how to become a better bettor. GO HERE

On that page, you will find links to topics like “The Basics of Sports Betting”, a glossary of sports betting terms you need to know, how sportsbooks and oddsmakers set the line, information on parlays and teasers, what “vig” means, bankroll management strategies such as flat betting and so many more topics that will make you smarter and sharper.

We also have a Bet Tracker, Parlay Calculator, Odds in Your State, Odds Here in VSiN City, and all kinds of betting tools for all readers and those with subscriber-only access. Take a look around and see what the full VSiN experience has to offer.