Rory McIlroy holes out from bunker for eagle at Open Championship

Just your standard 82-footer from the bunker on the Old Course at St Andrews for Rory McIlroy to take the lead at the 150th Open. No big deal I guess.

RORY YOU ARE UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/kF99vd6aNl — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 16, 2022

You can hear and feel the gallery getting behind the Northern Irishman, and it’s not just because of his brilliant play or the fact he was already one of the most popular players on tour already. He’s been the leading voice about the direction of professional golf in the face of the LIV insurgence.

It’s been eight years since McIlroy won a major, but he’s in form and was the +900 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the last major of 2022. He’s eminently likable, not afraid to stand up for what he thinks is right, and he might have the most complete game in the world.

It’s been eight years since McIlroy has won a major, the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool. But to do it again at the Home of Golf during the 150th Anniversary .. it’s almost too much of a fairy tale. We’ll see if he can pull it off, but he undoubtedly has the fans behind him in Fife this weekend.