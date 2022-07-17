Tour de France results: Who won Stage 15, who leads overall standings

Jasper Philipsen of Team Alpecin-Deceuninck won a mass sprint to the line today in Carcassonne to take home the 15th stage of the 2022 Tour de France. The 202.5 km stage was mostly flat, and gave some of the stronger sprinters in the field a chance to garner a victory.

Overall Tour leader Jonas Vingegaard did crash during the ride, but recovered with no damage and finished with the same time as the others in contention for his yellow jersey. A total of 52 riders finished with the same time as part of the lead pack, including second place Tadej Pogacar (2:22 behind) and Geraint Thomas (2:43).

Thomas made a gallant push to win the stage, but simply ran out of gas before the line.

Stage 15 top finishers