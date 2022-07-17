 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the Open Championship receive?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Open Championship, taking place in Fife, Scotland in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the fourth hole during the second round of The 150th Open on The Old Course at St Andrews on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The Open Championship is not only the “world’s championship” of golf as the R&A is the governing body for the sport everywhere outside of the United States and Mexico, but it’s also the tournament so many players from across the globe want to win the most.

The Claret Jug, the gold medal, and being called the Champion Golfer of the Year are plenty of incentive to play your best game in the final major of the calendar year. But a cool $2.5 million in cash doesn’t hurt either.

The winner of The Open also receives a list of perks and goodies as long as any tournament in the game. While it’s not the lifetime exemption that comes with a win at The Masters, every winner of the Claret Jug is exempt for The Open until they are 60 years of age. So while former winners like Ben Curtis (age 45) and Justin Leonard (age 50) chose not to enter this year’s event at St Andrews, they are welcome to return to the tournament whenever they wish until that year.

A victory also means you’re exempt on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2027 season, and you’re also in the field for the other three majors until 2027 as well. The 100 Official World Golf Ranking points and 600 FedEx Cup points, plus the spot in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions are just another dessert mint after the icing on the cake.

To be noted: Unlike any other tournament in golf, those that fail to make the cut still get a paycheck at The Open. The first 10 players and ties that aren’t amateurs who miss the cut earn $10,500. The next 20 and ties receive $8,500, and the remaining players all receive $7,000.

Here is the complete list of prize money for the 2022 Open Championship from St Andrews:

2022 Open Championship Prize Money

Place Prize Money
Place Prize Money
1st $2,500,000
2nd $1,455,000
3rd $933,000
4th $725,000
5th $583,000
6th $505,000
7th $434,000
8th $366,000
9th $321,000
10th $290,000
11th $264,000
12th $234,000
13th $220,000
14th $206,000
15th $191,500
16th $176,000
17th $167,500
18th $159,750
19th $153,000
20th $145,750
21st $139,000
22nd $132,000
23rd $125,000
24th $118,000
25th $114,000
26th $109,000
27th $105,000
28th $101,500
29th $97,000
30th $92,000
31st $89,000
32nd $84,500
33rd $81,500
34th $79,250
35th $76,500
36th $73,500
37th $70,000
38th $66,500
39th $64,000
40th $62,000
41st $59,500
42nd $56,500
43rd $54,000
44th $51,000
45th $48,000
46th $45,500
47th $43,700
48th $42,000
49th $40,000
50th $39,100
51st $38,200
52nd $37,600
53rd $37,000
54th $36,500
55th $35,900
56th $35,400
57th $35,000
58th $34,750
59th $34,500
60th $34,250
61st $34,000
62nd $33,900
63rd $33,750
64th $33,600
65th $33,400
66th $33,100
67th $32,900
68th $32,600
69th $32,400
70th $32,200

More From DraftKings Nation