Where is the 2022 MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 17 and carry through Tuesday, July 19. This year’s draft will take place in Los Angeles and will mark the second straight year that the event has coincided with the MLB All-Star Game.

Starting with last year’s draft in Denver, the MLB has made a concentrated effort to make the event more of a television event like their counterparts in the NFL and NBA. Previously held in early June, the league decided to pair it with the All-Star Game in mid-July during a part of the sports calendar where it’d attract the most viewers.

Prior to 2007, the draft was conducted via conference call and wasn’t televised for a live audience. Beginning in 2009, the event was televised live from the MLB Network Studios in Secaucus, NJ, and presided from there until last year’s event in Denver.

The Baltimore Orioles own the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with a league-worst record of 52-110 last season. Following them in the top five are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Washington Nationals.