What time is the 2022 Ambetter 301 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Ambetter 301 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
General race action during the 53rd Annual Quaker State 400 NASCAR race on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 17 with the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.

The race is 301 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Kevin Harvick won the race in 2019 in 3:03:37. The race was moved to August in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Brad Keselowski picked up the victory in 3:10:22. Last year’s race was delayed due to rain and also shortened eight laps due to darkness, but Aric Almirola won in 3:07:52.

Chase Elliott entered the week with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney has surpassed him with +600 odds as Elliott has fallen to +900. Blaney is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+800) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Almirola has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

