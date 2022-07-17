How to watch NASCAR’s Ambetter 301 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 17 with the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.

Chase Elliott entered the week with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney has surpassed him with +600 odds as Elliott has fallen to +900. Blaney is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+800) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Aric Almirola, who won last year’s race, has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

2022 Ambetter 301 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 17

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USA Network

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.