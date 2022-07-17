 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Ambetter 301 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 17 with the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.

Chase Elliott entered the week with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney has surpassed him with +600 odds as Elliott has fallen to +900. Blaney is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+800) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Aric Almirola, who won last year’s race, has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

2022 Ambetter 301 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 17
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USA Network

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Ambetter 301 entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Martin Truex Jr 19
2 Chase Elliott 9
3 Kurt Busch 45
4 Bubba Wallace 23
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 William Byron 24
7 Aric Almirola 10
8 Kyle Larson 5
9 Brad Keselowski 6
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Joey Logano 22
13 Tyler Reddick 8
14 Denny Hamlin 11
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Ross Chastain 1
19 Daniel Suarez 99
20 AJ Allmendinger 16
21 Corey Lajoie 7
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Cole Custer 41
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
25 Justin Haley 31
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Alex Bowman 48
28 Austin Cindric 2
29 Chase Briscoe 14
30 Austin Dillon 3
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 BJ McLeod 78
33 JJ Yeley 15
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 Ty Dillon 42
36 Cody Ware 51

More From DraftKings Nation