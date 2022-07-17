How to watch NASCAR’s Ambetter 301 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 17 with the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.
Chase Elliott entered the week with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney has surpassed him with +600 odds as Elliott has fallen to +900. Blaney is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+800) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Aric Almirola, who won last year’s race, has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.
2022 Ambetter 301 live stream
Date: Sunday, July 17
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USA Network
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Ambetter 301 entry list
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|3
|Kurt Busch
|45
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|5
|Christopher Bell
|20
|6
|William Byron
|24
|7
|Aric Almirola
|10
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|15
|Michael McDowell
|34
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Ross Chastain
|1
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|20
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|21
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Cole Custer
|41
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|25
|Justin Haley
|31
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|27
|Alex Bowman
|48
|28
|Austin Cindric
|2
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|30
|Austin Dillon
|3
|31
|Harrison Burton
|21
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|33
|JJ Yeley
|15
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|35
|Ty Dillon
|42
|36
|Cody Ware
|51