NASCAR results: Who won the Ambetter 301 race? Who wrecked?

Pre-Race Update: Looks like there is some poor weather in the area and so pre-race ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 3:25 p.m. ET, per NASCAR’s official Twitter account.

NASCAR will run the 2022 Ambetter 301 on Sunday, July 17. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

The 2021 race had a double whammy by being delayed due to rain and then was shortened eight laps due to darkness. Aric Almirola won the 2021 race in a time of 3:07:52. Chase Elliott is coming off a win at the Quaker State 400 after Corey Lajoie went for it all on the final lap and made a risky move to the outside that caused a large wreck that saw Elliot avoid the damage and take the win. There was also another chapter in the Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain rivalry last week as Chastain got into Hamlin’s rear panel and spun him late.

Elliott entered the week with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney has surpassed him with +600 odds as Elliott has fallen to +900. Blaney is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+800) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Almirola has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.