NASCAR results: Who won the Ambetter 301 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Coca-Cola Toyota, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota, Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Milestone Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Pre-Race Update: Looks like there is some poor weather in the area and so pre-race ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 3:25 p.m. ET, per NASCAR’s official Twitter account.

NASCAR will run the 2022 Ambetter 301 on Sunday, July 17. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

The 2021 race had a double whammy by being delayed due to rain and then was shortened eight laps due to darkness. Aric Almirola won the 2021 race in a time of 3:07:52. Chase Elliott is coming off a win at the Quaker State 400 after Corey Lajoie went for it all on the final lap and made a risky move to the outside that caused a large wreck that saw Elliot avoid the damage and take the win. There was also another chapter in the Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain rivalry last week as Chastain got into Hamlin’s rear panel and spun him late.

Elliott entered the week with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney has surpassed him with +600 odds as Elliott has fallen to +900. Blaney is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+800) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Almirola has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

2022 Ambetter 301 entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Martin Truex Jr 19
2 Chase Elliott 9
3 Kurt Busch 45
4 Bubba Wallace 23
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 William Byron 24
7 Aric Almirola 10
8 Kyle Larson 5
9 Brad Keselowski 6
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Joey Logano 22
13 Tyler Reddick 8
14 Denny Hamlin 11
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Ross Chastain 1
19 Daniel Suarez 99
20 AJ Allmendinger 16
21 Corey Lajoie 7
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Cole Custer 41
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
25 Justin Haley 31
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Alex Bowman 48
28 Austin Cindric 2
29 Chase Briscoe 14
30 Austin Dillon 3
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 BJ McLeod 78
33 JJ Yeley 15
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 Ty Dillon 42
36 Cody Ware 51

