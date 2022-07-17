Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, July 17

With the MLB Draft set to get underway tonight, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There are 14 games on the slate and a few great matchups. An exciting matchup we’ll get to see is the biggest rivalry in baseball between the Yankees and Red Sox. A big slate today ahead of the All-Star break means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 17

Rhys Hoskins, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

In his career against Trevor Rogers, Hoskins is 7-14 with three home runs and eight runs batted in. Hoskins has struggled for average in his last few games, but has hit two home runs in his last five games. He’s hit left handed pitching much better this season and with the great matchup today, should have a multi-hit game.

Jose Berrios, Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

While Berrios hast had the best season, he has still struck a ton of guys out. In his last outing against the Phillies, he struck out 13 batters in six innings. When Berrios’ slider is on, he is extremely difficult to hit. Against the Royals lineup with the majority of their best hitters out, I expect another big strikeout day for Berrios.

Ramon Urias, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+165)

Over the past week, Ramon Urias has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball. In his last five games, Urias is hitting .474 with three home runs and five extra base hits. He’s 2-5 against Kluber in his career, so he has some familiarity there. I expect another multi-hit game from him in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.