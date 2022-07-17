Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, July 17

With the MLB Draft set to get underway tonight, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There are 14 games on the slate and a few great matchups. An exciting matchup we’ll get to see is the biggest rivalry in baseball between the Yankees and Red Sox. A big slate today ahead of the All-Star break means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, July 17

Blue Jays -1.5 vs. Royals (-175)

The Blue Jays are facing a good portion of the Royals minor league team and have honestly had some struggles. While they’re 2-1 so far this series, everybody expected Toronto to win each game handily. With Jose Berrios on the mound today, I expect a big win from the Blue Jays.

Mets moneyline vs. Cubs (-140)

For a majority of their two games yesterday, the Mets really struggled, but they pulled out a big victory in the end. With where they’re at in the teams behind them, they can't afford to lose games against bad team. Look for the Mets to win handily Sunday against the Cubs.

Rays - Orioles Over 7.5 Runs (-110)

Jordan Lyles has been up and down this season. While he's been extremely reliable, he has gotten hit around a bit in the majority of his outings. Baltimore has seen Corey Kluber three times already this season, which it should use to its advantage. I think this will be a high-scoring game and go over the total.

Phillies moneyline vs. Marlins (-155)

The Phillies are just the better team today, especially looking at the pitching matchup. Aaron Nola has been decent for Philadelphia, while Taylor Rogers has struggled for Miami. This Phillies lineup is capable of scoring a ton of runs and should do it against Rogers today.

