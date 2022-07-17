MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, July 17

The MLB has an exciting schedule on Sunday as the MLB Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET and we have 14 game slate ahead of us. We will also get to see a fun matchup between the Yankees and the Red Sox as the Red Sox are trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss yesterday. Below is a preview of the DFS action, showcasing the top hitters and pitchers of the day along with a few value plays to consider.

Top Pitchers

Aaron Nola, Phillies vs. Marlins ($9,900) — Nola has been decent this season as he has a 5-7 record with a 3.35 ERA. Heading into the All Star Break, the Phillies could use a sweep to finish the series. I expect Nola to be on his A game today.Last time he faced the Marlins, he pitched great as he went seven innings allowing six hits and two runs.

Dylan Cease, White Sox vs. Twins ($9,000) — This season, Cease has been one of the most underrated pitchers in the MLB. All season, he has pitched great and his teams struggles have pushed the attention away. Cease is 8-4 with a 2.30 ERA and somehow didn't make the All Star Game. I expect to see continued success from him today.

Top Hitters

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies vs. Marlins ($4,800) — In his career against Trevor Rogers, Hoskins is 7-14 with three home runs and eight runs batted in. He’s hit left handed pitching much better this season and with the great matchup today, should have a multi-hit game.

Alex Bregman, Astros vs. Athletics ($4,900) — This season, Bregman has had some struggles, but his plate discipline has earned him the most walks this season in the MLB. I expect him to get some pitches to hit today against James Kaprielian who has had struggles this season. Coming off an 0-4 game, look for Bregman to have a big game in this one.

Value Pitcher

Chris Flexen, Mariners vs. Rangers ($7,300) — After a bumpy start to the season, Chris Flexen has been very good as of late. The Mariners have been so good during this streak and I don't see them losing in their final game before the All Star Break. Look for a good outing from Flexen today.

Value Hitter

Ramon Urias, Orioles vs. Rays ($2,800) — Over the past week, Ramon Urias has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball. In his last five games, Urias is hitting .474 with three home runs and five extra base hits. He’s 2-5 against Kluber in his career, so he has some familiarity there.