Going over history of winners at Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is an annual staple of the MLB All-Star Game festivities in mid-July with some looking forward to the derby more than the game itself. The concept is simple: line up the best home run hitters in the league and see who can smash the most in a short amount of time. That has created for some unforgettable moments for over three decades.

The idea for the event was inspired by the 1960 tv show Home Run Derby that featured the likes of Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle, and Willie Mays. The annual competition began in 1985 and was first nationally televised on ESPN in 1993, albeit on tape delay. The 1998 edition at Coors Field was the first one to be aired live on ESPN and featured heavy hitters like Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, and Mark McGwire during his chase for Roger Maris’ single-season home run record. Since then, the competition has soared in popularity.

In the 35 editions of the home run derby, Griffey holds the record for most victories with three. The only other multi-time winners are Prince Fielder, Yoenis Céspedes, and Pete Alonso, who is looking to tie Griffey when competing in this year’s derby. Alonso also owns the all-time record for most career home runs in the competition with 131.

This year’s home run derby is set to take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.