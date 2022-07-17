Who has the record for most HRs in Home Run Derby history?

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

This will be the 36th edition of the mid-summer competition during All-Star week and is setting up to be an exciting one. Legends from Ken Griffey Jr. to David Ortiz to Aaron Judge have stepped into the batter’s box and wowed audiences with epic performances at the event.

Here, we’ll take a look at some records for the derby.

Home Run Derby records

Who has most HRs in derby history?

Pete Alonso, 131

Alonso took the title in both 2019 and 2021 and became the all-time derby leader in the process. He belted 57 during the 2019 competition and followed that up by smashing 74 in 2021. The New York Mets first baseman will surely pile onto the record as a participant in this year’s event.

Who has most HRs in single round in derby history?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 40

Vlad Jr. set a single-round record with 40 in 2019, beating out Joc Pederson who had the second-most with 39. These two initially tied and reached the feat in a swing-off, so the true home run derby historians out there can debate whether this actually counts.