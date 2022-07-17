2022 MLB All-Star Week schedule

The All-Star Game will be played inside Dodger Stadium this year for the first time since 1980 on Tuesday night. But there is so much more going on in Los Angeles over the next four days as part of MLB All-Star Week. Here is what you need to know about the marquee events.

Saturday, July 16

All-Star Futures Game, 7 p.m. ET

The brightest prospects in the game will take the field at Chavez Ravine to showcase their talents in the Futures Game. The seven-inning exhibition will pit American League prospects against National League prospects and feature five of MLB’s top 10 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. That group includes Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (No. 2), D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll (No. 3), Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (No. 5), Cardinals third baseman Jordan Walker (No. 7), and Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (No. 8). The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. SiriusXM will carry the live radio broadcast.

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, 10 p.m. ET (Approximate)

Once the Futures Game wraps up, celebrities from music, movies, TV and all across the entertainment spectrum will compete in a six-inning softball game. Global recording artist Bad Bunny along with actors J.K. Simmons and Bryan Cranston are just a few of the celebs slated to play. The teams will also feature baseball and softball legends such as former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch. The game will stream live on YouTube, Peacock and all of MLB’s social channels.

Sunday, July 17

MLB Draft, Day 1, 7 p.m. ET

The first two rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft will take place live in Downtown L.A. for the first time ever. The draft will be televised on ESPN, MLB Network and MLB.com. High school outfielder Druw Jones is considered the No. 1 draft prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Jones is the son of former Braves star outfielder Andruw Jones and is one of a few high-profile draftees with famous MLB fathers. High school shortstop Jackson Holliday, the No. 2 draft prospect, is the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday. High school outfielder Justin Crawford, No. 13, is the son of former Rays star Carl Crawford.

Monday, July 18

Home Run Derby, 8 p.m. ET

Mets first baseman will try to become only the second player to ever win three Home Run Derbies (Ken Griffey Jr.) and the first ever to win three in a row. A three-Pete, if you will. The eight-player bracket will also include future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, Mariners rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez and Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. The 36th annual Home Run Derby will be televised on ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Tuesday, July 19

All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET

The 92nd Midsummer Classic will be aired on Fox. The American League, led by MVP candidates such as Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, have won the previous eight All-Star Games. The hometown fans will be pulling for a National League victory, especially if Dodgers standouts Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts have anything to do with it. The Yankees and Braves lead all teams with six All-Star representatives each. The Blue Jays and Dodgers each have five All-Stars.