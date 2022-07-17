Pick against the spread, best player prop for Trail Blazers vs Knicks in 2022 Summer League title

We’ve reached the conclusion of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the New York Knicks in the championship game Sunday. The Trail Blazers and Knicks met previously in Summer League, with Portland winning 88-78.

The Knicks are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 174.5. Portland is +110 on the moneyline, while New York is -130.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Pick ATS: Knicks -2

The 10-point win for Portland came with the Blazers shooting well from the field while the Knicks shot poorly. New York should fare better from the floor this time around. More importantly, the Knicks have the two best players on the court in Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. They’ve been the most consistent players in Summer League so far and should deliver again. Portland’s relatively unheralded youngsters are too unpredictable to bank on here.

Over/Under: Under 174.5

The Trail Blazers are putting up 84.0 points per game this Summer League, while the Knicks are one of the top scoring teams at 95.3 points per game. Neither team shoots the triple particularly well, which means this could be a more paint-oriented game. The pace might slow down a bit as well in the title game, so the under appears to be the safer play.

Player prop special: Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride 25+ points each (+250)

There are some lower point totals for both players combined with a Knicks win, which could have some intrigue. However, we’re going to risk it a bit with this prop. Grimes is averaging 23.5 points per game in Summer League, while McBride is putting up 16.8. These two are going to be tasked with doing most of the scoring for New York Sunday, so both of them reaching 25 points is not out of the question.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.