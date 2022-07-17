How much do MLB first-round picks make?

The 2022 MLB Draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on MLB Network. The Baltimore Orioles will have the first overall selection and the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook suggest they’ll go with 2B Termarr Johnson out of Georgia. The odds really swung on draft day. SS Brooks Lee out of Cal Poly was the favorite to go first overall earlier in the day. Now, Johnson is -330 and Lee is +250. Druw Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves OF Andruw Jones, is also in consideration at +400.

Here we’ll go over salary breakdown for each first-round pick. Below is a table that features the salary for each of the draft pick slots for the first round. This also includes compensatory picks at the end of the first round and before the second round. The O’s first-overall selection will make just under $9 million on the initial contract. It steadily decreases from there.