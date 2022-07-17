 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much do MLB first-round picks make?

We go over the contract and salary details for MLB draft picks.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Boston Red Sox 2021 first round draft pick Marcelo Mayer looks on after signing a contract with the club on July 22, 2021 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB Draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on MLB Network. The Baltimore Orioles will have the first overall selection and the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook suggest they’ll go with 2B Termarr Johnson out of Georgia. The odds really swung on draft day. SS Brooks Lee out of Cal Poly was the favorite to go first overall earlier in the day. Now, Johnson is -330 and Lee is +250. Druw Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves OF Andruw Jones, is also in consideration at +400.

Here we’ll go over salary breakdown for each first-round pick. Below is a table that features the salary for each of the draft pick slots for the first round. This also includes compensatory picks at the end of the first round and before the second round. The O’s first-overall selection will make just under $9 million on the initial contract. It steadily decreases from there.

MLB Draft Pick Salaries

Pick Round Team Slot Value
1 1 Orioles $8,846,900
2 1 D-Backs $8,189,400
3 1 Rangers $7,591,600
4 1 Pirates $7,005,800
5 1 Nationals $6,497,700
6 1 Marlins $6,037,500
7 1 Cubs $5,711,000
8 1 Twins $5,442,400
9 1 Royals $5,202,900
10 1 Rockies $4,983,000
11 1 Mets $4,780,700
12 1 Tigers $4,590,300
13 1 Angels $4,412,500
14 1 Mets $4,243,800
15 1 Padres $4,085,000
16 1 Guardians $3,937,600
17 1 Phillies $3,794,800
18 1 Reds $3,659,800
19 1 A's $3,531,200
20 1 Braves $3,409,200
21 1 Mariners $3,292,900
22 1 Cardinals $3,182,200
23 1 Blue Jays $3,076,900
24 1 Red Sox $2,976,400
25 1 Yankees $2,880,800
26 1 White Sox $2,789,400
27 1 Brewers $2,701,900
28 1 Astros $2,621,700
29 1 Rays $2,548,900
30 1 Giants $2,486,800
31 1C Rockies $2,430,500
32 1C Reds $2,373,000
33 CBA Orioles $2,315,100
34 CBA D-Backs $2,258,300
35 CBA Braves $2,203,200
36 CBA Pirates $2,150,300
37 CBA Guardians $2,101,800
38 CBA Rockies $2,052,300
39 CBA Padres $2,004,500

