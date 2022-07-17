NL Wild Card standings: Braves, Padres lead the way at the All-Star break

The 2022 All-Star break is here. While it is often referred to as the halfway point in the season, it is slightly passed halfway as most teams have played around 90 of their 162 games. While the division leaders are sitting pretty, there is a lot of time for things to change this season. As we head into the second half of the season, here are the National League Wild Card standings.

NL Wild Card standings

The 2021 World Series champions sit atop the Wild Card standings heading into the second part of the season. They are used to making a strong comeback, as they pulled a similar move a year ago to clinch a playoff spot. Atlanta isn’t expected to be as active at this year’s All-Star break, but they could use a back-end rotation arm and depth.

The Padres getting Fernando Tatis back at some point after the break should jump-start their second half. His timetable isn’t yet obvious for when he will return to the team, but they need him. St. Louis has star third baseman Nolan Arenado banged up but should be back with the team after the break. The Cardinals are likely looking at adding a starting pitcher at the deadline, but getting healthy is already going to improve their postseason chances.

Philadelphia sits in fourth place with two Wild Card spots available. The lack of star Bryce Harper for the foreseeable future is going to limit the offensive firepower of this team, but the Phillies are tough to count out with Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. If they can pick up a reliable starter at the trade deadline, they can make a splash in the second half.

Speaking of teams that need some starting pitching help, San Francisco is up next. Carlos Rodon has been fantastic, but he can’t start every game. The lineup could also use some new pieces, but the Giants aren’t known for big deadline splashes.

The Marlins and Rockies are within earshot of a Wild Card spot, but they each have tough tests. Their divisional opponents are some of the toughest in the league. With several games remaining to be played against these powerhouses, it will be tough to make movement. Between the two, I’d say Miami has a better shot of moving up to go grab a Wild Card spot. Arizona is the furthest away from the teams listed, which is about where they should be.