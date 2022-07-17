Pick on the Total for Mariners-Rangers on Sunday

The Seattle Mariners are on a 13 game winning streak and will look to go into the All Star Break with the streak intact as they play the Texas Rangers on the road on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners (-135, 9) vs Texas Rangers

Chris Flexen gets the start for Seattle and has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts with a 2.88 ERA in his last seven starts and overall has a lower ERA on the road than at home with a 3.79 road ERA and 3.92 home ERA.

The Rangers counter with Glenn Otto, who will look for his ERA to match his fielding independent, as his career ERA is 6.61 compared to a 4.47 FIP with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Otto is backed up by a bullpen that is 13th in the league bullpen ERA while the Mariners have a 2.43 bullpen ERA since June 5, which leads the league in that span with no other team below 2.43.

Neither team have been prolific at the plate this season with the Mariners 24th in the league in runs per game with 4.1 while the Rangers are averaging fewer runs per game at home than on the road with just fewer than 4.5 runs per game this season with both teams 19th or worse in batting average.

The Mariners have allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of their last 14 games and four or fewer in 12 of their last 14 games and will hold the Rangers down in a pitcher’s duel on Sunday.

The Play: Mariners vs Rangers Under 9

