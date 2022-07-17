Breaking down odds to go No. 1 overall in 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is set to get underway Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET. It can be seen on ESPN or MLB Network, as well as online streaming on the ESPN app and MLB.com. The draft will take place in Los Angeles apart of All Star Weekend. Recently, the odds for the No. 1 overall pick have shaken up as Brooks Lee has jumped to the big favorite.

2022 MLB Draft first pick odds

Just a few weeks ago, Brooks Lee was seen as a big underdog, but quickly climbed on sports books over the past few days as he now sits at -400. Druw Jones has been the long favorite as many people view him as the best prospect in this draft, however the Orioles have been known to go under slot and he currently sits at +290 to be the first pick. Some have reported that Druw Jones will ask for record-setting money and the Orioles may not want to pay it.

Lee would be the safe pick as he was great in college, but another dark horse is Termarr Johnson who has arguably the best swing in the draft and could be much cheaper than the other prospects. Johnson seems like a long shot as he sits at +600 to be the first pick. The Orioles have kept their cards close and nobody knows what they will do yet, but looking at the odds, it seems many are leaning towards Brooks Lee.

