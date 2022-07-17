Who won the 2022 British Open Championship?

Australia’s Cameron Smith came into the final round of the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews four shots behind both a previous Open Champion in Rory McIlroy as well as Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

But in a dramatic comeback that featured some incredible putting, Smith made every putt you could ask for in a major round. After he limped to a 73 on Saturday, the first-time major winner finished with a 64 on Sunday to be named the Champion Golfer of the Year at the Home of Golf.

Smith was +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook before the tournament started, and was +1200 entering Sunday’s final round. McIlroy was the favorite to the field at -125 with 18 holes to play to capture his second career Claret Jug, but didn’t have a single one-putt the entire round despite hitting every green in regulation.

Smith becomes the first Australian to win The Open since Greg Norman in 1993.