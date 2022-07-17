 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who won the 2022 British Open Championship?

We take a look at who took home the win at the 2022 Open Championship from St Andrews.

By Collin Sherwin
Cameron Smith of Australia acknowledges the crowd on the 13th green during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Australia’s Cameron Smith came into the final round of the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews four shots behind both a previous Open Champion in Rory McIlroy as well as Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

But in a dramatic comeback that featured some incredible putting, Smith made every putt you could ask for in a major round. After he limped to a 73 on Saturday, the first-time major winner finished with a 64 on Sunday to be named the Champion Golfer of the Year at the Home of Golf.

Smith was +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook before the tournament started, and was +1200 entering Sunday’s final round. McIlroy was the favorite to the field at -125 with 18 holes to play to capture his second career Claret Jug, but didn’t have a single one-putt the entire round despite hitting every green in regulation.

Smith becomes the first Australian to win The Open since Greg Norman in 1993.

