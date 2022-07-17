Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale leaves game vs. Yankees after getting hit by line drive [VIDEO]

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale has left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after getting hit by an Aaron Hick line drive in the bottom of the first inning.

Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game pic.twitter.com/FNDsWNVzBc — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 17, 2022

This was Sale’s second start of the season. He had been on the 60-day IL to begin the year, dealing with a stress fracture in his right rib cage. Sale then experienced a setback due to a small personal medical issue that delayed his return to the mound. He was finally activated and started his first game on July 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The line drive hit him in the pinky of his throwing hand, which is likely broken.

If it doesn't need surgery, Sale will likely be out three to six weeks rehabbing his finger. It could be more or less as it depends on when he can get a comfortable grip on the ball. If it does need surgery, he could be sidelined for the majority of the remainder of the season. Expect to get an update soon from Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the All-Star break.