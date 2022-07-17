 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale leaves game vs. Yankees after getting hit by line drive [VIDEO]

Boston starter had just returned to the rotation.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale has left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after getting hit by an Aaron Hick line drive in the bottom of the first inning.

This was Sale’s second start of the season. He had been on the 60-day IL to begin the year, dealing with a stress fracture in his right rib cage. Sale then experienced a setback due to a small personal medical issue that delayed his return to the mound. He was finally activated and started his first game on July 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The line drive hit him in the pinky of his throwing hand, which is likely broken.

If it doesn't need surgery, Sale will likely be out three to six weeks rehabbing his finger. It could be more or less as it depends on when he can get a comfortable grip on the ball. If it does need surgery, he could be sidelined for the majority of the remainder of the season. Expect to get an update soon from Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the All-Star break.

More From DraftKings Nation