Orioles select SS Jackson Holliday with first pick in 2022 MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles selected shortstop Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Holliday closed as +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Jackson Holliday is the son of former MLB seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday. Jackson is a power hitting lefty who projects well, one of four prospects who were in the running for the first pick. Holliday is committed to play at Oklahoma State.

The favorite to go first overall was Termarr Johnson out of Georgia, a contact hitting second baseman. Druw Jones, son of former Atlanta Braves OF Andruw Jones, was also in consideration and climbed as high as +210 to go No. 1. Johnson was -250 on DraftKings Sportsbook to go first overall.

The Orioles last selected Adley Rutschman with the first pick in the 2019 draft. Baltimore also has two of the top 10 prospects in baseball: RHP Grayson Rodriguez and INF Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles now have a middle infielder who should mash at Camden Yards as a lefty.