Rangers select Kumar Rocker No. 3 overall in 2022 MLB Draft

The Texas Rangers have pulled the shocking move of the 2022 MLB Draft, selecting pitcher Kumar Rocker with the No. 3 overall pick. Rocker was not listed among odds to be selected No. 1, so he might not have been viewed favorably as a prospect in general. Last year’s draft might be a big reason why.

Rocker was selected by the New York Mets with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, but the team refused to sign him after Rocker failed to provide his medical information. The Mets got a 2022 compensatory pick in refusing to sign Rocker, although his agent Scott Boras said the pitcher had no medical issues. Rocker signed with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the Frontier League last season and now gets to go in the Rangers system.

This ultimately worked out well for Rocker, who moves up seven salary slots and likely gets to the big leagues faster.