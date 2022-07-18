What channel is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on and when does it start?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on Fox. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This will be the 21st straight MLB All-Star Game to be broadcasted on Fox and the network’s 23rd overall. This will also be the first one where viewers won’t be greeted by the familiar voice of Joe Buck, who departed the network earlier this year to take over the Monday Night Football booth at ESPN. Joe Davis will take his place as the play-by-play announcer while MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz will return on color commentary.

The American League is seeking its ninth straight victory over the National League in this year’s contest.

MLB All-Star Game 2022

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App