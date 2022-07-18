What channel is the 2022 Home Run Derby on and when does it start?

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

This will be the 36th edition of the event and the first one to take place at Dodger Stadium. The field of participants includes Pete Alonso, Albert Pujols, Ronald Acuña Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, José Ramírez, and Corey Seager. Alonso is the two-time defending derby champion and is attempting to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winners of the competition. Meanwhile, this will be the final derby for the retiring Pujols, who was added to the event by Commissioner Rob Manfred. He has participated in the home run derby four times throughout his career.

MLB Home Run Derby 2022

Date: Monday, July 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app