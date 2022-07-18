Who is starting pitcher for National League in 2022 All-Star Game?

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw is expected to start for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, per Jon Heyman. The game is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and this may be Kershaw’s last All-Star Game appearance before he retires. If not, it makes sense given the game is in L.A.

Kershaw is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 71.2 innings pitched this season. The three-time Cy Young winner is deserving of the starter role. His teammate, Tony Gonsolin, was also in the running to start for the NL. We could see Gonsolin follow Kershaw in the pitcher rotation for the game. Gonsolin is 11-0 with a 2.02 ERA and MLB-leading 0.84 WHIP.

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game between the American League and the National League will take place Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. and available to watch on FOX.