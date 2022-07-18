 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is starting pitcher for National League in 2022 All-Star Game?

We go over who is on the mound to start for the NL in the Mid-Summer Classic.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after the third out against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 15, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw is expected to start for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, per Jon Heyman. The game is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and this may be Kershaw’s last All-Star Game appearance before he retires. If not, it makes sense given the game is in L.A.

Kershaw is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 71.2 innings pitched this season. The three-time Cy Young winner is deserving of the starter role. His teammate, Tony Gonsolin, was also in the running to start for the NL. We could see Gonsolin follow Kershaw in the pitcher rotation for the game. Gonsolin is 11-0 with a 2.02 ERA and MLB-leading 0.84 WHIP.

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game between the American League and the National League will take place Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. and available to watch on FOX.

