Who is starting pitcher for American League in 2022 All-Star Game?

Tampa Bay Rays SP Shane McClanahan is going to start for the American League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, manager Dusty Baker announced on Monday.

This is a bit of a surprising move considering Justin Verlander made a lot of sense to start and Baker is his manager on the Houston Astros. New York Yankees SP Gerrit Cole was also a candidate to start for the AL. The National League will start Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw.

McClanahan leads the AL in ERA (1.71) and WHIP (0.80) while going 10-3 so far this season for the Rays. McClahanan also has a 12.0 K/9 and 147 strikeouts in 110.2 IP. At age 25, this is McClanahan’s first All-Star Game appearance.

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game between the American League and the National League will take place Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. and available to watch on FOX.