F1 schedule: French Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One is heading to France for the 12th race of the 2022 season. Max Verstappen took home the victory last year at Circuit Paul Ricard beating Lewis Hamilton by 2.90 seconds. Verstappen will look to win again as he is coming off a second-place finish in Austria.

The race is set to go lights out on Sunday, July 23rd at 9:00 a.m. ET. but the weekend will kick off with two practice rounds on Friday, July 22nd starting at 8:00 a.m. Followed by a third practice round at 7:00 a.m. and qualifying at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23rd.

All events will broadcast on ESPN, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite to take home the victory in France with +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Followed by Charles Leclerc at +150, then Lewis Hamilton at +900. Frenchmen Esteban Ocon who is 8th in the current driver standings has +15000 odds to win it on Sunday. Fellow French native, Pierre Gasly, is even more of a long shot with +50000 odds.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

French Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, July 22

8 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 23

7 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 24

9 a.m. ET — French Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN