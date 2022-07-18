Tour de France, Stage 16: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The Tour The 2022 Tour de France rolls on with the 16th stage on Tuesday, July 19. The end is near as we get closer to the final 21st stage, and Tuesday’s ride will take the competitors from Carcassonne and Foix. The stage will begin at 6:20 a.m. ET, but coverage on USA won’t begin until 8 a.m. ET.
This is the first of three total stages that will see riders traversing the Pyrenees in the 178.5 km ride. It will be another abnormally hot day as the race field will go through two first-category climbs towards the second half of Tuesday’s route.
Jasper Philipsen won the 15th stage, which was mainly flat and allowed him to show off his sprint speed. Tuesday’s course won’t have the same benefit for Philipsen. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Tadej Pogacar has the best odds to win Stage 16 installed at +600. Alberto Bettiol (+1100), Thibaut Pinot (+1200), Daniel Martinez (+1400) and Damiano Caruso (+1400) follow with the best odds to win the stage. Philipsen is a distant longshot to win back-to-back stages with +150000 odds.
TV schedule
Date: Tuesday, July 19
Time: 6:20 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 59:58:28
- Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
- Geraint Thomas — 2:43 back
- Romain Bardet — 3:01 back
- Adam Yates — 4:06 back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +600
Thibaut Pinot: +1000
Daniel Martinez: +1200
Tom Pidcock: +1400
Damiano Caruso: +1400
Bob Jungels: +1800
Lennard Kamna: +2000
Giulio Ciccone: +2200
Patrick Konrad: +2800
Neilson Powless: +2800
Alexander Vlasov: +2800
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -225
Tadej Pogačar: +175
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Romain Bardet: +5000
Adam Yates: +6500
Nairo Quintana: +6500
David Gaudu: +10000
Louis Meintjes: +15000
Tom Pidcock: +15000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300