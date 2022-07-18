Tour de France, Stage 16: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The Tour The 2022 Tour de France rolls on with the 16th stage on Tuesday, July 19. The end is near as we get closer to the final 21st stage, and Tuesday’s ride will take the competitors from Carcassonne and Foix. The stage will begin at 6:20 a.m. ET, but coverage on USA won’t begin until 8 a.m. ET.

This is the first of three total stages that will see riders traversing the Pyrenees in the 178.5 km ride. It will be another abnormally hot day as the race field will go through two first-category climbs towards the second half of Tuesday’s route.

Jasper Philipsen won the 15th stage, which was mainly flat and allowed him to show off his sprint speed. Tuesday’s course won’t have the same benefit for Philipsen. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Tadej Pogacar has the best odds to win Stage 16 installed at +600. Alberto Bettiol (+1100), Thibaut Pinot (+1200), Daniel Martinez (+1400) and Damiano Caruso (+1400) follow with the best odds to win the stage. Philipsen is a distant longshot to win back-to-back stages with +150000 odds.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 59:58:28 Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back Geraint Thomas — 2:43 back Romain Bardet — 3:01 back Adam Yates — 4:06 back

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +600

Thibaut Pinot: +1000

Daniel Martinez: +1200

Tom Pidcock: +1400

Damiano Caruso: +1400

Bob Jungels: +1800

Lennard Kamna: +2000

Giulio Ciccone: +2200

Patrick Konrad: +2800

Neilson Powless: +2800

Alexander Vlasov: +2800

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -225

Tadej Pogačar: +175

Geraint Thomas: +1600

Romain Bardet: +5000

Adam Yates: +6500

Nairo Quintana: +6500

David Gaudu: +10000

Louis Meintjes: +15000

Tom Pidcock: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300