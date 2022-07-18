Who won the Home Run Derby last year?

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

This year’s event poses to be an exciting one with eight competitors taking rips in front of the Dodger Stadium crowd. Before jumping into it, we’ll take a look back at last year’s winner.

2021 Home Run Derby winner

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

New York Mets first baseman won last year’s home run derby at Coors Field in Denver, laying claim to his second straight title (the 2020 competition was cancelled due to COVID-19). Alonso smashed 35 in the first round, 16 in the semifinals, and 23 in the finals to take the crown. In the process, he became the all-time leader for career homers in the derby with 131.

Alonso is set to defend his title when competing in this year’s event on Monday. He is striving to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champion of the event.