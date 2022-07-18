USA vs. Canada live stream: How to watch W Championship Final via live online stream

The CONCACAF W Championship Final is set as the United States Women’s National Team will take on Canada to see who will come out as this year’s champions. The Americans are seeking their ninth CONCACAF title while the Canadians will be looking to secure their third-ever championship.

While there won’t be a television broadcast in the United States, you can catch all the action via live stream on Paramount+, which has been streaming every game of this year’s W Championship. The final is set to kick off at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Monday, July 18

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

It’s a familiar situation, seeing the USWNT and Canada go head-to-head in the CONCACAF final. These two sides have met five times before in the final of this tournament through all 10 iterations since it began in 1991. The Canadians have never won a final over the Americans, so they’ll be looking to make history with a win on Monday.

Canada is the only other team to have won this tournament in the past, with two wins coming in 1998 and 2010. Both times were 1-0 victories over Mexico. The USWNT have won the past two consecutive competitions, with the last win coming in the form of a 2-0 win over Canada in 2018. Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan found the match’s only goals, giving the American women their eighth title.

Both teams have been playing extremely well throughout this year’s W Championship, with both sides winning every single game. In fact, they’ve scored the exact same amount of goals as well while not allowing any opponents to get on the score sheet. Both teams finished at the top of their tables in the group stage, going 3-0-0 and scoring nine goals while allowing none. They both went on to win their semifinal matchups by a 3-0 scoreline, with the USWNT taking down Costa Rica while Canada defeated Jamaica.

Although both teams have already qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the winner of the final will qualify for both the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup as well.