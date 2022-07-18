USA vs. Canada history: Who won last match, who leads all-time series?

The United States Women’s National Team will face off against the Canada Women’s National Team on Monday, July 18 in the CONCACAF W Championship Final. Both teams have won every match of the tournament up to this point while scoring 12 goals each and keeping every one of their opponents off the score sheet.

With the final just ahead, we’re taking a look at the series history between these two sides, which dates all the way back to July of 1986.

It’s no surprise that the USWNT has essentially dominated the entire series between the sides. They’re the No. 1 ranked women’s national team in the world, having dominated nearly every head-to-head series against any other country in their history. Out of 62 total matches played between USA and Canada, the American women have won 51 of those, while drawing seven and losing just four. They’ve scored a staggering 184 goals while only allowing 40 from the Canadians, good for a +144 goal differential overall.

The last time the Americans and Canadians met was on August 2, 2021 in the Summer Olympics tournament semifinals. Canada got one over on the USWNT, securing a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal off a penalty kick from Jessie Fleming in the 75th minute. The Americans were unable to find an equalizer, and Canada went on to win the tournament after defeating Sweden in the final while the USWNT finished with a bronze medal, defeating Australia in the third-place match.

Monday’s CONCACAF W Championship Final is set to be an intense one as the Canadians will look to win their third CONCACAF title and their first W Championship Final victory over the Americans. They have met five times before in this same final, with the USWNT winning every time. The most recent final meeting came in 2018 when the USWNT finished with a 2-0 victory over Canada thanks to goals from Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan.