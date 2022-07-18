USA vs. Canada start time: When CONCACAF W Championship Final starts, what channel it airs on

The CONCACAF W Championship final is set as the United States Women’s National Team will take on the Canada Women’s National Team to see who takes home this year’s title. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Mexico as the two rival nations go head-to-head for the championship.

While there won’t be a television broadcast in the United States, you can catch all the action on Paramount+, which has been offering a live stream of every match throughout this year’s CONCACAF W Championship.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Monday, July 18

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

It’s a familiar scenario, seeing the USWNT take on Canada in the final of this tournament. The two sides have met five times in the final out of a possible 10 since its inception in 1991. The Americans certainly hold the edge when looking at the history, as Canada has never topped the USA in the title match, going 0-5 when meeting the American women in the final match of the W Championship.

The most recent championship contest came in 2018 when the USA logged a 2-0 win over the Canadian side thanks to goals from Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan. It was the eighth CONCACAF title for the USWNT, as they’ll be seeking their ninth — and third consecutive — with a win over Canada on Monday.

The Canadians are the only other country to have won the tournament, with just two wins coming in 1998 and 2010, with both final matches resulting in a 1-0 win over Mexico. They’ll look to defy the odds and dethrone the Americans, as the Canadian side has played some impressive soccer throughout the competition.

Neither team has allowed a goal through the entire tournament, and in fact, they’ve each scored the exact same amount of goals with 12. Both sides finished 3-0-0 in the group stage, scoring nine goals without allowing any from their opponents. That was followed by both teams logging 3-0 wins in their respective semifinal matchups, with the Americans topping Costa Rica while Canada grabbed a 3-0 win over Jamaica.

While both teams already qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the winner of the W Championship final will also qualify for the 2024 Olympics as well as the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.