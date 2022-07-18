When is the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship final?

The United States Women’s National Team will face off against the Canada Women’s National Team in the CONCACAF W Championship Final on Monday, July 18. Both sides have cruised through the tournament so far, winning every game and scoring 12 goals without allowing a single goal from any of their opponents. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET with a live stream available on Paramount+.

This will be the first time these sides have met this year, with the last match coming in Olympic play back in August of 2021. The Canadians escaped with a 1-0 victory thanks to a PK goal from Jessie Fleming, ending the USWNT’s hopes of Olympic gold. The Canadians went on to win the gold medal while the Americans defeated Australia in the third place match, earning the bronze.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Monday, July 18

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Both sides have been playing some fantastic football throughout the tournament as neither of them have had much trouble with any of their opponents so far. Both teams cruised to 3-0 victories in their semifinal matchups, with the USWNT taking down Costa Rica and the Canada WNT topping Jamaica.

USA and Canada have met five times in the W Championship final out of a total 10 tournaments since its inception in 1991. The USWNT have won every single one of those meetings, with the most recent one coming in the 2018 tournament when they defeated Canada with a 2-0 score, thanks to goals from Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan.

The USWNT will be seeking their ninth W Championship title, while the Canadians are in search of their third. They’re the only two teams to have ever won the tournament.

The winner of the final will qualify for the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup as well, while the runner-up will head to a CONCACAF Olympic play-off against the team who wins the third place match, which is being played between Jamaica and Costa Rica prior to the final on Monday.