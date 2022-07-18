Home run totals for each player participating in 2022 HR Derby

The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during the MLB All-Star break. We have the full field of players participating, including two-time reigning champ Pete Alonso, Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto and Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez. The way the HR Derby works is a bracket where players are seeded based off the total number of HRs they have so far in 2022.

Here we’re going to break down the seeding and how many total HRs each player has heading into the derby.

No. 1 seed — Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 28 home runs

No. 2 seed — Pete Alonso, Mets: 24 home runs

No. 3 seed — Corey Seager, Rangers: 21 home runs

No. 4 seed — Juan Soto, Nationals: 19 home runs

No. 5 seed — Jose Ramirez, Guardians: 17 home runs

No. 6 seed — Julio Rodriguez, Mariners: 15 home runs

No. 7 seed — Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: 9 home runs

No. 8 seed — Albert Pujols, Cardinals: 6 home runs

Acuna’s HR total is low this season, so Alonso gets the tough draw in the first round of the bracket. Only three of the top 10 home run leaders are in the derby (Schwarber, Alonso, Seager). Only four participants are in the top 20 in terms of home runs this season. So we aren’t getting a loaded field this year.