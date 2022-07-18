When do games resume after 2022 MLB All-Star Break?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 19 from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. As is the case every year, the “Midsummer Classic” is a break in the MLB schedule and allows for every team to take a few extra days off.

The regular season schedule for the MLB will resume on Thursday, July 21 with six games ushering in the second half of the year. The day will be highlighted by a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, who currently hold the best records in the American League. We’ll also get a doubleheader featuring the Detroit Tigers taking on the Oakland Athletics and a few more games on the slate.

Most of the league will return to the diamond on Friday, July 22 and from there, the entire league will be back into the swing of the schedule. From there, fans will get into the habit of checking the standings for the ensuing playoff race in each division.