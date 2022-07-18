2022 World Series odds at the All-Star Break

Heading into the All Star Break, many teams look like they have a shot at winning the World Series. For the first few months, it looked like no one could stop the Yankees, but they have seemed to be evening out a of late. Anybody who currently has a legitimate chance at making the playoffs, could win the World Series and the Braves proved that last year. As they were 44-45 at the All Star Break, their odds to win the World Series at +5000.

2022 World Series odds at All-Star Break

The current odds aren’t too much of a surprise. Heading into the season, the Yankees and Dodgers looked like the big favorites and the majority of the other teams looked like they would have a chance. The Mets have surprised some baseball fans, but with Buck Showalter as the coach, it shouldn't be surprising. Players have loved playing for him in the past and they have a good roster. The Blue Jays still have decent odds after everything they have dealt with over the past few weeks. It’s also a bit surprising to see the White Sox odds that good, with how bad they have played.

My two favorites are the Astros and Mets. If the Astros are healthy for the playoffs, they are the best team in the AL. Yordan Alvarez has been the best hitter in baseball this season. Many people don't want to hear that because of the Yankees success, but the Astros went to New York and were a few outs away from sweeping the Yankees in the Bronx. These two have a double header right after the All Star Break which should be extremely exciting. The Mets have needed a respected manager for the past few seasons. You can tell the guys love playing for Buck. They don't quit and have shown they can compete with the best. Buck Showalter has yet to win a World Series in his career as a manager and it could be his first this season.

A few sleepers in my opinion are the Phillies, Red Sox, and the Padres. Of the three, I think the Padres have the best chance, but the Phillies and the Red Sox currently are one game out of the final spot in the Wild Card, but have a good chance at making it. Getting Chris See back for the Red Sox is major, and the Phillies are still waiting to get Bryce Harper back which will be a major boost. For the Padres, once Tatis returns, we will see how important he is to that lineup. There have been reports he will return and play some outfield as the Padres outfielders have struggled swinging the bat.

