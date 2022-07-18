Rookie of the Year odds: Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero listed as co-favorites after Summer League

Summer League 2022 is in the books, which means now is a good time to take a look at the updated Rookie of the Year odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s where the lines ended up on draft night as a comparison.

2022-23 Rookie of the Year odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chet Holmgren: +350

Paolo Banchero: +350

Jaden Ivey: +500

Jabari Smith: +650

Keegan Murray: +750

Bennedict Mathurin: +1000

Smith fell off after his Summer League play, while Holmgren is now listed as a co-favorite with Banchero. The latter was the slight favorite over Smith when the odds initially came out. Murray and Mathurin have seen their stock climb after Summer League, while Ivey remains at +500.

There hasn’t been much change in the rest of the group with Shaedon Sharpe (+1200), Dyson Daniels (+1500) and Johnny Davis (+2000) all staying where they were on draft night. Ochai Agbaji (+2000) also hasn’t moved. The only changes in this race have been at the very top.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.