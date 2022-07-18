Pick on the Corey Seager vs Julio Rodriguez Home Run Derby Matchup Monday

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners just finished up a series over the weekend and despite the two teams not going at it on Monday, a pair of players from the series will slug it out in Los Angeles on Monday.

Corey Seager vs Julio Rodriguez (-150)

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers and Julio Rodriguez will face off in the three-seed versus six-seed matchup in the home run derby with experience being on the side of Seager.

Prior to signing with the Rangers in the offseason, Seager spent seven seasons with the Dodgers, playing at Dodgers Stadium for his home games while Rodriguez is a rookie who has never played at Dodger Stadium.

Seager also enters on his best power stretch of the season, having hit a home run in seven of his last 12 games.

With the ballpark familiarity for Seager coupled with his recent power surge, he will get past Julio Rodriguez and make the final four of the home run derby.

The Play: Corey Seager +125 over Julio Rodriguez