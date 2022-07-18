Bills, Raiders rookies report to training camp on Monday

The 2022 NFL season has officially started as rookies from the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today. These two teams get a slight head start on the rest of the league due to both playing in the Hall-of-Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on August 1st.

The Hall-of-Fame Game will be the first time we get a chance to see the Raiders with their new head coach and All Pro receiver, as Josh McDaniels and Davante Adams have joined the Raiders this offseason. On the other side of the ball we get a solid Bills team poised to go deep in the playoff with Josh Allen at the helm.

The bulk of teams report on July 26th, next Monday, with rookies showing up a few days prior. The rest of the Raiders will report July 20th and the Bills will report on the 23rd. You can check out every team and where their camp is below.