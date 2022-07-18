Bills, Raiders rookies report to training camp on Monday

The 2022 NFL season has officially started as rookies from the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today. These two teams get a slight head start on the rest of the league due to both playing in the Hall-of-Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on August 1st.
The Hall-of-Fame Game will be the first time we get a chance to see the Raiders with their new head coach and All Pro receiver, as Josh McDaniels and Davante Adams have joined the Raiders this offseason. On the other side of the ball we get a solid Bills team poised to go deep in the playoff with Josh Allen at the helm.
The bulk of teams report on July 26th, next Monday, with rookies showing up a few days prior. The rest of the Raiders will report July 20th and the Bills will report on the 23rd. You can check out every team and where their camp is below.
NFL Training Camp schedule
|Team
|Site
|Location
|Rookie report date
|Veteran report date
|Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Ariz.
|July 21
|July 26
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons Training Facility
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|July 19
|July 26
|Baltimore Ravens
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, Md.
|July 19
|July 26
|Buffalo Bills
|St. John Fisher College
|Rochester, N.Y.
|July 18
|July 23
|Carolina Panthers
|Wofford College
|Spartanburg, S.C.
|July 26
|July 26
|Chicago Bears
|PNC Center at Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|July 23
|July 26
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
|Cincinnati
|July 23
|July 26
|Cleveland Browns
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, Ohio
|July 22
|July 26
|Dallas Cowboys
|Marriott Residence Inn
|Oxnard, Calif.
|July 26
|July 26
|Denver Broncos
|UCHealth Training Center
|Englewood, Colo.
|July 26
|July 26
|Detroit Lions
|Detroit Lions Training Facility
|Allen Park, Mich.
|July 23
|July 26
|Green Bay Packers
|Nitschke Field
|Green Bay, Wisc.
|July 22
|July 26
|Houston Texans
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston
|July 24
|July 26
|Indianapolis Colts
|Grand Park
|Westfield, Ind.
|July 23
|July 26
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Episcopal School of Jacksonville
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|July 24
|July 26
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Missouri Western State University
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|July 22
|July 26
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|July 18
|July 20
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jack Hammett Sports Complex
|Costa Mesa, Calif.
|July 19
|July 26
|Los Angeles Rams
|University of California, Irvine
|Irvine, Calif.
|July 23
|July 23
|Miami Dolphins
|Baptist Health Training Complex
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|July 19
|July 26
|Minnesota Vikings
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, Minn.
|July 24
|July 26
|New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, Mass.
|July 19
|July 26
|New Orleans Saints
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Metairie, La.
|July 19
|July 26
|New York Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|July 19
|July 26
|New York Jets
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, N.J.
|July 19
|July 26
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NovaCare Complex
|Philadelphia
|July 26
|July 26
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Saint Vincent Collage
|Latrobe, Penn.
|July 26
|July 26
|San Francisco 49ers
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|July 26
|July 26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, Wash.
|July 26
|July 26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, Fla.
|July 23
|July 26
|Tennessee Titans
|Saint Thomas Sports Park
|Nashville, Tenn.
|July 23
|July 26
|Washington Commanders
|The Park
|Ashburn, Va.
|July 26
|July 26