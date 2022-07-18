 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills, Raiders rookies report to training camp on Monday

Football is here!

By Chet Gresham Updated
Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) hits the practice pad during a drill at minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL season has officially started as rookies from the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today. These two teams get a slight head start on the rest of the league due to both playing in the Hall-of-Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on August 1st.

The Hall-of-Fame Game will be the first time we get a chance to see the Raiders with their new head coach and All Pro receiver, as Josh McDaniels and Davante Adams have joined the Raiders this offseason. On the other side of the ball we get a solid Bills team poised to go deep in the playoff with Josh Allen at the helm.

The bulk of teams report on July 26th, next Monday, with rookies showing up a few days prior. The rest of the Raiders will report July 20th and the Bills will report on the 23rd. You can check out every team and where their camp is below.

NFL Training Camp schedule

Team Site Location Rookie report date Veteran report date
Team Site Location Rookie report date Veteran report date
Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz. July 21 July 26
Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, Ga. July 19 July 26
Baltimore Ravens Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, Md. July 19 July 26
Buffalo Bills St. John Fisher College Rochester, N.Y. July 18 July 23
Carolina Panthers Wofford College Spartanburg, S.C. July 26 July 26
Chicago Bears PNC Center at Halas Hall Lake Forest, Ill. July 23 July 26
Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati July 23 July 26
Cleveland Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, Ohio July 22 July 26
Dallas Cowboys Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, Calif. July 26 July 26
Denver Broncos UCHealth Training Center Englewood, Colo. July 26 July 26
Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Training Facility Allen Park, Mich. July 23 July 26
Green Bay Packers Nitschke Field Green Bay, Wisc. July 22 July 26
Houston Texans Houston Methodist Training Center Houston July 24 July 26
Indianapolis Colts Grand Park Westfield, Ind. July 23 July 26
Jacksonville Jaguars Episcopal School of Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla. July 24 July 26
Kansas City Chiefs Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, Mo. July 22 July 26
Las Vegas Raiders Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center Henderson, Nev. July 18 July 20
Los Angeles Chargers Jack Hammett Sports Complex Costa Mesa, Calif. July 19 July 26
Los Angeles Rams University of California, Irvine Irvine, Calif. July 23 July 23
Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, Fla. July 19 July 26
Minnesota Vikings TCO Performance Center Eagan, Minn. July 24 July 26
New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. July 19 July 26
New Orleans Saints Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, La. July 19 July 26
New York Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Facility East Rutherford, N.J. July 19 July 26
New York Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, N.J. July 19 July 26
Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex Philadelphia July 26 July 26
Pittsburgh Steelers Saint Vincent Collage Latrobe, Penn. July 26 July 26
San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, Calif. July 26 July 26
Seattle Seahawks Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, Wash. July 26 July 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, Fla. July 23 July 26
Tennessee Titans Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, Tenn. July 23 July 26
Washington Commanders The Park Ashburn, Va. July 26 July 26

