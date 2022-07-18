How much does Home Run Derby winner win?

The All-Star break is here as most players are getting much-deserved rest with some extra days off. The two events for big leaguers are the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game. The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 18, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, will host the events for the first time.

The field has been determined, and MLB is using its typical bracketed system for the derby. No. 1 Kyle Scwarber will take on No. 8 Albert Pujols in the first round. The reigning back-to-back champ No. 2 Pete Alonso will face No. 7 Ronald Acuna Jr, No. 3 Corey Seager will take on the rookie No. 6 Julio Rodriguez and then No. 4 Juan Soto will take on No. 5 Jose Ramirez.

How much does HR Derby champion win?

Outside of the glory that will come from being the derby champ and highlights all over Youtube of moon shots leaving the park, there are other perks to winning. With the hype of large, colorful changes taking over sports accomplishments, the derby winner will receiver an epic rendition of one.

It's here and it's perfect. Introducing the 2022 derby chain! pic.twitter.com/zeLvawb0y1 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2022

If that isn’t enough, the winner will take home a cool $1 million prize. There is a total prize pool of about $2.5 million, so the $1.5 million will be given out to the rest of the competitors, likely in a tiered system.