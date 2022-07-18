J.K. Dobbins claps back at report he might not be ready Week 1

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported today that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins might not be ready for Week 1 as the team plans to play it safe with their likely starter. Dobbins tore his ACL in preseason last year, but the injury appears to be more severe than your usual ACL injuries. But, Dobbins himself took to Twitter to refute Rapoport’s report:

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Dobbins sounds very confident that he’ll be ready to go and might even be ready for the start of training camp. The Ravens had incredibly bad luck last year as they lost Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill early, and were left scrambling for backs. This season they hope to be more prepared after drafting Tyler Badie and adding Mike Davis this offseason.

Edwards appears to be in a similar boat as Dobbins, as he is trying to be ready for Week 1. Edwards’ ACL injury wasn’t as severe as Dobbins’, so the hope is that he will be ready despite suffering his injury a couple weeks after Dobbins.