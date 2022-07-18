 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

J.K. Dobbins claps back at report he might not be ready Week 1

By Chet Gresham
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is consoled by Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) while being placed on a cart after being injured against the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at FedExField.&nbsp; Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported today that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins might not be ready for Week 1 as the team plans to play it safe with their likely starter. Dobbins tore his ACL in preseason last year, but the injury appears to be more severe than your usual ACL injuries. But, Dobbins himself took to Twitter to refute Rapoport’s report:

Dobbins sounds very confident that he’ll be ready to go and might even be ready for the start of training camp. The Ravens had incredibly bad luck last year as they lost Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill early, and were left scrambling for backs. This season they hope to be more prepared after drafting Tyler Badie and adding Mike Davis this offseason.

Edwards appears to be in a similar boat as Dobbins, as he is trying to be ready for Week 1. Edwards’ ACL injury wasn’t as severe as Dobbins’, so the hope is that he will be ready despite suffering his injury a couple weeks after Dobbins.

