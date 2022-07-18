Top 10 Madden ratings for each position

Madden 23 is slowly releasing their ratings for each position and with that comes the usual arguments on who the best players in the league are. Like any rankings, there will always be legitimate arguments, but for Madden the players themselves will get in on the fun. Since many players play Madden and likely use their own team, they have a bit more ownership over their Madden rating.

With just the wide receivers and tight ends’ ratings announced, we’ve already got a top receiver feeling like he was snubbed. The Bengals Ja’Marr Chase came in tied for 17th with an 87 rating and tweeted, “I’m going keep working. Extra motivation.”

But, Tom Brady had some words of encouragement:

Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year @Real10jayy__ https://t.co/je5GbMfFrQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

And there will be more players out there who take their rating as a slight or motivation as they come out. We’ll add the Top 10 from each position below.

Wide Receivers

1. Davante Adams, Raiders: 99

2. Cooper Kupp, Rams: 98

3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: 97

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: 96

5. Stefon Diggs, Bills: 95

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings: 93

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneer: 92

T-8. Terry McLaurin, Commanders: 91

T-8. Keenan Allen, Chargers: 91

10. Amari Cooper, Browns: 90

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs: 98

2. George Kittle, 49ers: 97

3. Mark Andrews, Ravens: 93

4. Darren Waller, Raiders: 91

5. T.J. Hockenson, Lions 89

6. Kyle Pitts, Falcons: 87

7. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins: 86

8. Dallas Goedert, Eagles: 85

T-9. Zach Ertz, Cardinals: 84

T-9. Hunter Henry, Patriots: 84