Live updates from 2022 Home Run Derby

It’s a bad day to be a baseball as it is time for the 2022 Home Run Derby. The action will start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This is the first time the event will be played at the stadium. The matchups are set as the format will continue to use the bracket system of the eight competitors. Pete Alonso is looking to be the first player to ever win three derbys in a row. He is joined by Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber, Corey Seager, Julio Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Jose Ramirez.

Format

As a reminder, this is a single-elimination tournament with a total of three rounds. The higher seed will hit second. Each batter will receive three minutes in the first two rounds to strut their stuff and hit as many home runs as possible. Everyone will then get a little breather and will get 30 additional seconds of added time. They can make it a full minute if any of their home runs from regulation go further than 475 ft. The batter with the most home runs in each matchup will advance. This continues until the final round, where the remaining contestants will have a shortened two-minute period for regulation.

Matchups

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols (STL)

No. 4 Juan Soto (WSH) vs. No. 5 Jose Ramirez (CLE)

No. 3 Pete Alonso (NYM) vs. No. 6 Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL)

No. 2 Corey Seager (TEX) vs. No. 7 Julio Rodriguez (SEA)