Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook committed to making Lakers “Big 3” work this season

The Los Angeles Lakers stars are trying to avoid going through another lost season, and that path apparently involves them committing to playing together. According to Chris Haynes, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook had a phone conversation to re-affirm their commitment to each other amid trade rumors.

You can believe what you want, but there’s a lot of work being done here by all parties to make the situation seem fine. James has hinted multiple times at the Lakers needing to trade Westbrook, even avoiding eye contact with the guard at Summer League. There’s also the entire Kyrie Irving news cycle, as the Brooklyn Nets point guard is trying to force his way to LA to join James once again. Davis doesn’t figure to be much of a talker in this conversation, since he’s largely operating in lockstep James and Klutch Sports.

We’ll see if the Lakers stars stay together when the season officially tips off. LA is listed at +1100 to win the 2022-22 NBA title per DraftKings Sportsbook.