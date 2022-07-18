 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook committed to making Lakers “Big 3” work this season

The Lakers stars had a phone conversation about the upcoming season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the Boston Celtics on December 7, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers stars are trying to avoid going through another lost season, and that path apparently involves them committing to playing together. According to Chris Haynes, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook had a phone conversation to re-affirm their commitment to each other amid trade rumors.

You can believe what you want, but there’s a lot of work being done here by all parties to make the situation seem fine. James has hinted multiple times at the Lakers needing to trade Westbrook, even avoiding eye contact with the guard at Summer League. There’s also the entire Kyrie Irving news cycle, as the Brooklyn Nets point guard is trying to force his way to LA to join James once again. Davis doesn’t figure to be much of a talker in this conversation, since he’s largely operating in lockstep James and Klutch Sports.

We’ll see if the Lakers stars stay together when the season officially tips off. LA is listed at +1100 to win the 2022-22 NBA title per DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From DraftKings Nation