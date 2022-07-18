Julio Rodriguez up to 63 home runs through two rounds at 2022 Home Run Derby

Update — J-Rod posted 63 home runs in the second round of the 2022 HR Derby and has a good shot at taking down the reigning champion. Rodriguez was about even money to defeat Alonso. He started off somewhat slow but then got hot with nine straight HRs, the second round in a row he’s done that. Rodriguez was +850 on DKSB heading into the derby.

Update — Rodriguez will face reigning two-time champion Pete Alonso in the second round of the HR Derby. It’s a tough task for the rookie. Right now, Alonso is -120 and J-Rod is -110 to advance to the final.

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez introduced himself to the world on Monday night. In the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby, Rodriguez belted 32 home runs to open things up in his round against Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager. Update: Rodriguez defeated Seager to advance after the Rangers SS hit just 24 home runs in his round.

Rodriguez had an over/under of 26.5 home runs for the entire derby on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mariners rookie had 14 HRs by the time he hit the timeout and paced himself well. We had seen reports this week that Rodriguez was practicing for the derby and had a practice round of 37 home runs.

J-Rod opened at +1100 to win the derby on DKSB and that line moved to as high as +850 heading into the contest. Seager was +700 when the market opened and will have a lot of work to do to prevent the rookie from advancing. J-Rod also had 11 percent of the bets on DKSB.