Tracking best score in every round of 2022 Home Run Derby

The 2022 Home Run Derby is in full swing on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. We’ve seen some pretty impressive performances so far in the first round and we’ll be tracking who ends up with the best round in the entire event and round-by-round. Let’s take a look at the bracket and who is in the lead.

2022 Home Run Derby best round live tracker

Best round: Julio Rodriguez 32, first round

In the first round of the 2022 HR Derby, it was the Seattle Mariners rookie who put on the best show. J-Rod led us off in his matchup vs. the Texas Rangers SS and came out on top. In Seager’s defense, he’s got the second-best round among scores in the first, just got the bad draw against Rodriguez.

Rodriguez came close to reaching his total from the first round and beat the reigning two-time champ with ease in the second round. Alonso finished with 23 after hitting 18 before the bonus minute.

First round results

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber 19 vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols 20

No. 4 Juan Soto 18 vs. No. 5 Jose Ramirez 17

No. 2 Pete Alonso 20 vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuna Jr. 19

No. 3 Corey Seager 24 vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez 32

Second round results

No. 4 Juan Soto vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols

No. 2 Pete Alonso 23 vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez 31