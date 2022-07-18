 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who won the 2022 Home Run Derby?

We go over who took home the title on Monday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners, Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves, José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians, Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies, Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals, Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets and Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers pose on the stage during player introductions prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto took down Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez to win the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday night in Los Angeles. Soto pulled off the upset over the rookie, who smashed a total of 81 home runs in the three rounds. Soto defeated Rodriguez 19-18 in the final to win his first HR Derby.

Soto went second in each of his matchups throughout the derby and walked it off in the bonus round in each one. He did so with his 19th HR of the final to take down J-Rod, who is only 21 years old.

Rodriguez was +850 on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the derby on Monday night. He opened on DKSB at +1100 to win the derby and received 11% of the bets. Rodriguez was favored to win the derby heading into the final round at -175 against Soto, who was +100. Rodriguez moved to -10000 after hitting 18 HRs in the final. Soto dropped to +170 before his round and ended up cashing in.

