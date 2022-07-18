Who won the 2022 Home Run Derby?

Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto took down Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez to win the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday night in Los Angeles. Soto pulled off the upset over the rookie, who smashed a total of 81 home runs in the three rounds. Soto defeated Rodriguez 19-18 in the final to win his first HR Derby.

Soto went second in each of his matchups throughout the derby and walked it off in the bonus round in each one. He did so with his 19th HR of the final to take down J-Rod, who is only 21 years old.

Rodriguez was +850 on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the derby on Monday night. He opened on DKSB at +1100 to win the derby and received 11% of the bets. Rodriguez was favored to win the derby heading into the final round at -175 against Soto, who was +100. Rodriguez moved to -10000 after hitting 18 HRs in the final. Soto dropped to +170 before his round and ended up cashing in.